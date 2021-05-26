US State Department: On the Situation in Mali
Washington, DC (STL.News) Department Spokesperson, Ned Price released the following statement:. The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government. We support the May 24 joint statement of ECOWAS and the African Union, and we are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition.stl.news