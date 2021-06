As a small business owner, it can be tough to decide exactly how and where to spend your marketing dollars. After all, you don’t have an unlimited budget and the ability to just spend, spend, spend without any real results. You’ve probably heard that at least part of your budget, though, should go to SEO, but is optimisation different for small businesses than it is for larger ones? Moreover, can you find an SEO agency for small business the way you can for larger companies?