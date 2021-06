Nicole Kidman is going to miss her husband, Keith Urban, being away from home for a bit — and she certainly isn’t the only one. Later this summer, the Grammy-winning country music artist will set off on his world tour for his latest album The Speed of Now Part 1, which he released in September 2020. While in Las Vegas, the Australian singer will perform at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. When tickets went on sale earlier this week, fans immediately got excited to see Keith in concert for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.