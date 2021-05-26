Plainview showcases endurance during title run
No team ran the marathon that was the AHSAA Class 3A State Softball Tournament better than the Plainview Bears. And they have a state championship trophy to show for it. “These girls saw the drive in our previous teams and used that to their advantage,” said Plainview head coach Jeff Brooks after the Bears faced down a grueling six-game schedule over the course of two days to claim the program’s first state title last weekend in Oxford. “They pushed and pushed and took full advantage of the opportunity.”times-journal.com