As an American Hindu growing up in the United States, my faith and my identity have gone hand in hand. Living in San Ramon, and seeing hundreds of other kids who are like me has definitely helped me feel comfortable in my own skin. Despite this, I have experienced discrimination simply for being a Hindu. From stereotypical taunts such as “cow piss drinker” to being told my faith is inferior, these incidents are common for Hindu students. When looking deeper, we see that American institutions are in part responsible for this treatment of Hindu students. From professors to textbooks, we see that these incidences aren’t a one-off event, rather a consistent theme. This discrimination against Hindus within institutions in the country, or Hinduphobia, is prevalent and affects Hindus in their personal, academic, and professional lives.