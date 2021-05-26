Cancel
Mcdonald, TN

BTS X McDonald's merch dropping tonight, watch group's new commercial now

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, you can go to your local McDonald’s and order the BTS Meal, which consists of the K-Pop superstars’ signature order: 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. But tonight, McDonald’s is taking the BTS collab even further. At 7 p.m....

Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Some BTS Fans Are Disappointed With The McDonald's Collab

Last month, BTS and McDonald's announced that they would collaborate to release a special BTS meal worldwide. The meal, as Chew Boom reported, would allow fans to eat the South Korean boyband's favorite order of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, medium fries, a medium Coke, and, most excitingly, Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces that have never been sold in the United States.
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
Musicpapermag.com

McDonald's X BTS: We're Obviously Lovin' It

McDonald's is taking "you are what you eat" to the next level with their exclusive BTS clothing line and meal. The collaboration features 10-piece chicken McNuggets with sweet chili and cajun sauces: two new flavors sparked by McDonald's South Korea. Merch offerings include flip flops, hoodies, socks and even a lavender bathrobe, so you can be decked out while dunking your nuggets. Best of all, the collab means four weeks of never-before-seen digital content featuring the band, available on the McDonald's app.
RestaurantsRegister Citizen

Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico

In addition to this, the package comes in a special packaging that fans will love. The nuggets are in a purple box and the sauce bags have a design that reflects the aesthetic of the band. It was barely made available on June 1 and the demand has been so high that there are branches in which the special packaging is no longer available. On the day of the launch, there was a line of hundreds of people early in the morning at the Tampico branch.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Here's What a Food Critic Said About McDonald's New BTS Meal

After months of waiting, American fans have finally had a chance to try the BTS McDonald's meal which officially launched last week. While other celebrity collaborations with the fast-food giant usually consist of cleverly marketing the items that are already available on the menu, the BTS meal is special because it brings something new to the table—two sauces that have never before been seen at McDonald's locations in the United States.
Chicago, ILMarietta Daily Journal

We try the new McDonald’s BTS Meal. Spoiler alert: It’s all about the sauce.

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
MusicSoompi

BTS Drops Teasers For 2 New Remixes Of “Butter” To Celebrate Their No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100

In honor of their latest No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, BTS is releasing two new remixes of their hit song “Butter“!. Earlier this week, BTS made history on the Billboard charts as “Butter” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. On June 3, Big Hit Music thanked fans for making the achievement possible and announced that BTS would be dropping two new versions of “Butter” in celebration.
Food & Drinksallkpop.com

McDonald's, Dominos, and Subway are marketing their products with iconic lines of BTS’s V.

It might not surprise one to see the color purple or the term “I Purple You” being used as a marketing tool by companies who collaborate with the global pop stars BTS. From Samsung to UNICEF, the term coined by member V is today an integral part of the septet’s brand itself. However, recently, numerous other creative gems of V have been adopted by various popular brands to promote their products.
Recipesthemusicnetwork.com

BTS team up with McDonald’s for signature meal and merchandise range

K-pop icons BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new signature meal order. Available at participating restaurants around Australia, the BTS Meal has 10 Chicken McNuggets, large Fries, large soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which are said to be inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
Cell Phonesfranchising.com

The Much Anticipated McDonald’s x BTS Menu Collab is Officially Here

Customers can eat like the pop icon by ordering their favorite meal. “Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA. “And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks.”
RestaurantsVulture

It’s True: BTS and McDonald’s Are the Dream Combo Meal

In 1996, economist Thomas Friedman proposed his famous analysis of Clinton-era capitalist globalization with an opinion piece in the “Foreign Affairs” pages of the New York Times, cheekily dubbed “The Golden Arches Theory of Conflict Prevention.” The premise (later disproved) suggested that “No two countries that both have a McDonald’s have ever fought a war against each other.” He explained, “No question, the spread of McDonald’s (a new one opens every three hours) is part of this worldwide phenomenon of countries integrating with the global economy and submitting to its rules, but this is not a smooth linear process. It produces a backlash inside countries from those who do not benefit from this globalization, who feel that their traditional culture will be steamrolled by it and who fear that they won’t eat the Big Mac, the Big Mac will eat them.” Well, if global McDonaldization was the perfect metaphor for the homogenizing spread of American capitalist and cultural hegemony 25 years ago … K-Pop sure as hell is the ideal lens for understanding the present.
MusicSoompi

Listen: BTS’s RM Drops New Self-Composed Song “Bicycle”

As part of the ongoing 2021 BTS Festa—the group’s yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut—RM has released a brand-new track entitled “Bicycle,” which he personally composed and arranged together with John Eun. Explaining what had inspired the song, which marks his first solo release since “mono.” in 2018,...
CelebritiesNME

Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal. Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.