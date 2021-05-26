Andrews and Carter to be nominated for Pastors’ Conference president

Pastors John and Aventer Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, agree that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was an awakening. “I think the pandemic has literally forced us to recenter,” Aventer Gray said. “It was [a] hardship but also an awakening. We had been so acclimated into our way of life … and last year taught us that we weren’t able to do that. So, how do we figure out, reinvent, recreate and understand that at any point in time what you knew may not exist anymore.”