Andrews and Carter to be nominated for Pastors’ Conference president
Kyle Walker, senior pastor of Cartersville First Baptist Church, announced his intentions to nominate Jamar Andrews, senior pastor of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Ark., as a candidate for president of the 2022 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) Pastors’ Conference. Vance Pitman, senior pastor of Hope Church in Las Vegas, also announced his intentions to nominate Matt Carter, lead pastor of Sagemont Church in Houston, for president in an email to Baptist Press.www.brnow.org