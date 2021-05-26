Cancel
Okawville, IL

Okawville's Heritage Days Festival

By illinoisouthintern
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

“Be Part of the fun and discover the heritage of this area”. “Come join us” on June 12th and 13th in celebrating 39 years of this annual event. Heritage Days, hosted by the Heritage House Museum Association of Okawville, Illinois, will be sure to take you back to a quitter time and give visitors a glimpse of the past. This family event will delight folks of all ages and there is no admission. Many of these festival’s time-honored activities will be repeated. Younger folks will enjoy learning how to churn butter, knead bread or make hand cranked ice cream. These are just a few hand-on crafts everyone can enjoy. Best of all, you can sample eat all of it! “Children” of all ages can try their luck at a variety of games from the past including “backyard bowling”. This festival is held at the Schlosser Museum property at 114 W. Walnut St., in Okawville, Illinois. Times are 10:00 to 4:00 both days.

www.stltoday.com
