Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 62 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 866 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 999,567. There were a total of 17,635 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.