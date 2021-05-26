Cancel
Guilford County, NC

Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 62 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford County

By Jamie Biggs
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 866 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 999,567. There were a total of 17,635 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

greensboro.com
