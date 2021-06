Soha El Torgoman, Ramses Hilton General Manager announced the appointment of Ross Blezard as Ramses Hilton Director of operations. Ross graduated from the university of Huddersfield in UK with BA in Hospitality Operations Managements, he started his career as a waiter in 1999 and progressed through the F&B ranks were his 1st senior F&B manager role was with IHG hotel then he became Operations Manager within Starwood hotels and then decided to take a break from hotels within the UK and moved to the sea on a Mega Cruise Liner in 2011 until 2014, where he held the position of Director of F&B. After 3 years and meeting his now wife he decided to go back to the land and joined Hilton Coylumbridge as Deputy General Manager.