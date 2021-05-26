The New Reality of Returning to Work Requires Many Changes

Podcast featuring Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt, Faculty Member, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Our world is increasingly technologically driven, so it’s critical to equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and passion that results from STEM learning. But STEM curriculum provides more than knowledge, it teaches students critical thinking and problem-solving skills and gives them confidence about their abilities. In this episode, APU professor Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt talks to Sheila Porter, the founder of SciFest in Ireland, which hosts 10,000 students each year for its STEM competition. Learn how STEM projects actively engages students in learning, provides essential life skills, and helps solve real-world problems. She also encourages adults and older learners to investigate STEM-based pursuits because it’s never too late to learn about the wonders of our modern world.