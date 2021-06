WILLIAMSBURG — Colonial Williamsburg will join community partners to commemorate Juneteenth with a series of events on June 19, 2021. Observances will start at 10 a.m. on Market Square in Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic area. The keynote address will be given by Professor Robert Watson of Hampton University. This hourlong program is free and open to the public, presented in partnership with William & Mary, the Let Freedom Ring Foundation, the city and Colonial Williamsburg.