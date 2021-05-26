How a new diagnosis led to a new lease on life for one psoriasis patient
(BPT) - In 2007 Paul’s skin began to itch. Before long it was thinning and tearing, and his primary care physician grew concerned about its appearance. His dermatologist first diagnosed him with eczema. Paul tried multiple treatments, from prescription medications to creams and ice packs, but nothing cleared his skin or helped the burning sensation that made it difficult for him to perform daily tasks or sleep at night. After years of pain and embarrassment, Paul knew he needed to make a major change.www.chron.com