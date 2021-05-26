Climate crisis could trigger sewage surge in English rivers, MPs told

The UK’s national parks are not fit for purpose and must be allowed to become much wilder and healthier to help the country tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, conservationists have said.Charity Rewilding Britain said nature is badly depleted in many of the UK’s 15 national parks, with protected sites often in a worse condition than elsewhere, with key species missing or declining, and out of date laws hampering the ability of the parks’ authorities to take action to protect what’s left.The organisation is calling on the government to rewild 10 per cent of the national parks, and hand the...