Interior Design

Peter Graham Dunn Pens Memoir

Gifts & Decorative Accessories
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome décor manufacturer P. Graham Dunn has released founder Peter Graham Dunn’s memoir titled Unlikely Entrepreneur: From China to Amish Country. Dunn hopes to encourage and inspire readers with stories of his upbringing, rebellious years and how those experiences not only shaped his life but also his approach toward business.

www.giftsanddec.com
