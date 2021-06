WhatsApp Pay which went live in India in November last year is being rolled out to more users. The Facebook-possessed informing application had educated that the highlight of the new payments will be rolled out continuously to the users. Numerous users didn’t get the component following it went live even in the wake of refreshing their application a few times however now most users across Android and iOS appear to get it at long last. WhatsApp Pay, as the name recommends, allows users to send cash from their bank accounts.