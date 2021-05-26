Helpful Scholarly Article About Virtual Learning
This article by MJ Styles shares valuable lessons from studies conducted concerning virtual/remote education. The author shows compelling evidence of the pros and cons of distance learning. He also puts a large emphasis on the importance of social community within education (which I am sure teachers have been recognizing throughout this past year) and encourages teachers to use virtual tools (like Adobe Captivate) wisely and within the context of a healthy educational environment.elearning.adobe.com