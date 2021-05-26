Helpful Scholarly Article About Virtual Learning

Educators are looking to support students in accelerating their learning and increasing momentum going into the 2021-22 school year. Gifted students, though, may not be a student population that immediately comes to mind as part of this planning. All students need targeted support as they regroup on learning they may have missed, and the risk of learning loss is as prevalent for gifted learners as it is for other student groups, such as students in special education services, those who are working on English language development, or students who have experienced economic hardship. This past year, gifted and talented students likely missed out on opportunities to extend and expand their learning, and now we need to ensure they have the chance to recover.