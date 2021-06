During the Covid Report on May 18, 2021, Public Health official Mr. Vargas continues to spew out disinformation about the covid jab. With a straight face he said the following: : “all three vaccines are shown to be very safe and effective; “with these vaccines, there is a 90%+ rate against a SERIOUS illness”; “its very effective in preventing DEATHS” ; “there’s been a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and deaths”; “no indication it causes sterilization”. Let’s analyze why each of those statements are falsehoods.