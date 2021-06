AUDUBON – The Audubon girls track team pushed past Earlham to win the meet title at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday night at Chis Jones Field. The Wheelers got an automatic qualifier, by way of a meet win, with the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen, finishing in 1:11.13, just a second ahead of runner-up CAM. Also automatic qualifiers: the girls 4x400-meter relay, with Steckler and Mattie Nielsen teaming with Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen to finish in 4:15.06, and Elizabeth Zaiger in the discus with a throw of 112’5”.