Milwaukee Streetcar Honors Negro Leagues And The Milwaukee Bears
A Milwaukee streetcar will be wrapped with images of the city's Negro Leagues baseball team for the rest of this year. The Milwaukee Brewers and a Wisconsin bank have partnered to honor The Milwaukee Bears, who played just in 1923. The campaign will also honor the Negro Leagues, which organized in 1920 after years of Black players not being let into the American and National Leagues and operated for about 40 years throughout much of the U.S.www.wuwm.com