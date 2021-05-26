Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Streetcar Honors Negro Leagues And The Milwaukee Bears

By WUWM
wuwm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milwaukee streetcar will be wrapped with images of the city's Negro Leagues baseball team for the rest of this year. The Milwaukee Brewers and a Wisconsin bank have partnered to honor The Milwaukee Bears, who played just in 1923. The campaign will also honor the Negro Leagues, which organized in 1920 after years of Black players not being let into the American and National Leagues and operated for about 40 years throughout much of the U.S.

www.wuwm.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Kansas City Players#Federal Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Negro Leagues#American#National Leagues#Milwaukee Bears#Fund Streetcar Expansion#Black Players#Ridership#Mass Transit#Home#Men#Transit Projects#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Milwaukee, WImediamilwaukee.com

Milwaukee Women’s Baseball: The Evolution of First Hits to Home Runs

As men go to war and sports become popular entertainment, the girls and women take their chance at the plate and begin the game of women’s baseball. When people think about baseball in Milwaukee their first thought directs towards the huge Brewers Stadium/American Family Field in the middle of the city where the famously know Milwaukee Brewers play, yet there is much more to this game and its history in Milwaukee.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin 2021 RB signee Jackson Acker sets blazing 100m time on the track

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics:
Milwaukee, WIthemusicuniverse.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer announce 2021 stadium tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are gearing up to get back on the road this summer. The Hella Mega Tour, their US headlining stadium run, kicks off with new 2021 dates beginning July 24th in Dallas, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more, before wrapping September 6th in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Urban Milwaukee

232 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 232 new COVID-19 cases Sunday from 3,645 processed tests. The seven-day case total stands at 3,060, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 27,857, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is...
Wood County, WIwrcitytimes.com

Fielding a team: The place to be

The final installment on our series on the Rafters. Over the past decade, Portage and Wood county residents have been flocking to Wisconsin Rapids’ Witter Field, which now features over 200 seats reserved from the former Milwaukee County Stadium, to see the Rafters play. While market analysis says that 66...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Wisconsin's 2021 schedule game-by-game from easiest to most difficult

110. That’s the number of days before Sept. 4 when the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Camp Randall Stadium and the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2021 football season. While some big-name schools are on Wisconsin’s 2021 slate, the schedule is actually manageable. Almost all of the big games are at home. Ohio State is nowhere to be seen. And out-of-conference bouts against Army and Eastern Michigan will give the team valuable experience before the must-win games come up.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

'Operation Wolf Patrol' Documentary Follows Wolf Activists In The Field

This past February, Wisconsin held the state’s first sanctioned gray wolf hunt in almost seven years. The planned week-long hunt was shut down after just 72 hours when hunters blew past the state’s kill target of 119 wolves, killing over 200 wolves. The hunt has since been criticized by biologists and Native tribes for not communicating with Indigenous populations or incorporating proper wildlife management plans.