Spiral: Celebrate the Saw Sequel's PVOD Release Date With Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw earlier this month helped pushed the long-running Saw franchise past the $1 billion mark at the box office, with horror fans soon being able to check out the unsettling sequel from the comfort of their own homes, as Spiral lands on PVOD on June 1st. To celebrate the announcement, ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film that explains how the twisted traps for the sequel were developed. Check out the exclusive first look at the behind-the-scenes featurette above and rent Spiral: From the Book of Saw wherever you rent movies on June 1st.

comicbook.com
