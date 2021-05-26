RCPD Report: 5/26/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan on May 25, 2021, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officers listed a 49-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his black 2019 Geely moped. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.