Mudhoney Plan ‘Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge’ 30th Anniversary Release, Drop New Video

Pre-order our exclusive "milky clear" vinyl variant of the new Less Than Jake/Kill Lincoln split 7", limited to 100. Less Than Jake's classic records helped shape the sound of American ska-punk during the genre's mainstream boom of the '90s, and they're lifers who never stopped touring or releasing great music. Kill Lincoln are one of the best bands within the current generation of ska, and guitarist/vocalist Mike Sosinski also runs Bad Time Records, a label that has brought together so many of today's best ska bands and really helped shine a much-needed light on the genre's current generation. The "third wave" bands like Less Than Jake and the New Tone or "fourth wave" (or whatever) bands like Kill Lincoln have co-existed for quite some time, and Bad Time Records' new Wavebreaker split 7" series aims to tear down the boundaries between ska's various generations, tear down the gatekeepers, and bring all of these bands together. The first split in the series features two brand new songs from Less Than Jake and Kill Lincoln, and it arrives June 25 via Bad Time Records and hits streaming services a week beforehand (6/18).