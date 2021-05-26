Cancel
94.5 KATS

Mudhoney Plan ‘Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge’ 30th Anniversary Release, Drop New Video

By Lauryn Schaffner
 17 days ago
Seattle grunge pioneers Mudhoney are set to release a deluxe edition of their 1991 album Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge this summer to commemorate its 30th anniversary, and have dropped a new video to go with it. This special release will be available through their home label, Sub Pop records.

