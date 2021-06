The global eradication of Covid-19 is not currently a “reasonable target”, according to an expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO).Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19, said the virus “isn’t going away any time soon”. “Humanity is going to have to learn how to co-exist with this virus, preventing it from spiking and then surging and causing hotspots of disease,” Dr Nabarro told the Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme on Sky News.“We’re going to have to be able to do this for the foreseeable future.“Eradication is not currently a reasonable target for the world.“Each time there...