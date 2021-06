BRASÍLIA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- DIZO , the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem announced its global launch today. More than just being a technology brand, DIZO embarks on a philosophy and a journey that aims to empower everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by Smart Tech Life. Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the new brand aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to “Be Different”, DIZO wishes to offer the technology that complements individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their personalities.