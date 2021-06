Weekends may be the time when most Metro Area summer day-trippers descend upon Woodstock with money burning holes in their pockets, but for locals, Wednesday afternoon is the time to be sure to make a stop downtown. Yes, the Woodstock Farm Festival is back for the season, in a new location and bigger than ever. Better yet, some of the popular traditional elements that were missing last year due to COVID-19 – sit-down dining, live music, hands-on activities for kids – are happening once again.