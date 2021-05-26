Take a Trip to U Street in the mid/late 90s and see the Legendary State of the Union and Republic Gardens

Like-new townhouse in the amazing new Old Town community of Robinson Landing. Bright, open views from all windows stream sunlight throughout the house. Fresh, modern design invites new beginnings, uncluttered thinking and effortless living. Multiple indoor and outdoor rooms create your choice of living options with 3 bedrooms, a private office, a top floor rec room, a roof deck with outdoor kitchen and the open plan kitchen/dining/living area with additional outdoor deck. Located along Old Town's vibrant waterfront and just 2 blocks to the shops and restaurants of King Street, Robinson Landing offers concierge service, 24-hour on-site staff, fitness center, yoga studio, pet grooming spa, bicycle storage and workshop, elegant amenity building lobby, game room and resident lounge with Potomac River views. Work out in the Robinson Landing gym while looking over the Potomac River, then grab a coffee or juice at the cafe located on the promenade in front of the building. Take a stroll along the waterfront, dine on the pier or enjoy a multitude of activities available in Old Town. Convenient to Reagan National Airport, Amazon's HQ2, Capitol Hill, the White House and all metro D.C. has to offer.