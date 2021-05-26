Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Take a Trip to U Street in the mid/late 90s and see the Legendary State of the Union and Republic Gardens

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article1300 block of U Street, NW circa mid-90s. Photo by Brian Liu/ToolboxDC. Thanks to Brian Liu for sharing some incredible photos he took in the mid/late 90s here on U Street. 1357 U Street, NW in 2021, Alice Bar coming. I took this photo in March and they’ve since added a roof deck.

www.popville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Street#A La Carte#State Of The Union#Republic Gardens#March#Brian Liu Toolboxdc Oct#Nw#Legendary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Priest
Related
PoliticsPosted by
97 Rock

Main Street of America: See Route 66 Attractions State by State

For anyone who thrives on nostalgia, driving the 2,448 miles of Route 66 is a must. The iconic highway has inspired road trips, songs, and animated movie characters since construction on the "Main Street of America" was approved in 1926, back when gas cost less than a quarter a gallon. In "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck dubbed Route 66 the "Mother Road;" a place where migrants came together as a community. Nat King Cole recorded "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66" in 1946--and more than a half-century later, Tow Mater from the 2006 animated film "Cars" was inspired by a rusty tow truck in Galena, Kansas.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Wautoma Senior Center plans Garden Of The Gods trip

The Wautoma Senior Center is looking forward to a beautiful early fall trip, slated for Sept. 18-26 (Saturday - Sunday). The trip will depart Wautoma in a comfortable, video and restroom-equipped Motorcoach. The group will be heading to Garden of the Gods, The Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs for nine days, eight nights, including four consecutive nights lodging in a Colorado Springs, Colorado hotel. This trip includes 14 meals: Eight Continental breakfasts (mornings of Days two-nine) and six dinners as noted. Cost is only $1,022 per person, double occupancy; single supplement add $445.
Educationsmeharbinger.net

Megan Roe: Senior Megan Roe is planning on taking road trip(s) across the entire United States until she completes all 50 states, while taking classes at JCCC.

Marking her fifth summer of working for YouthFront Camp West, then-junior Megan Roe helped her group of young kids win belly flop contests and clean their cabins. The job left her out of town for weeks during the summer, missing out on the high school summer experience, but it was worth it for the money she earned.
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Garden center brings blooms to Main Street, state Capitol

Flowers have arrived to beautify Waunakee’s Main Street, hanging in baskets from decorative light fixtures and potted in arrangements along the walkway. They recently left Urban Gardens & Greenhouse just south of the village, where the Franz family and their staff raised and pampered them. Most know the greenhouse as...
Leonardsville, NYPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Taking A Trip to Leonardsville, New York

Let's get to know the places that make our community great. Our focus today is on Leonardsville. A hamlet in the town of Brookfield in Madison County. Word has it that this hamlet on the Unadilla River was named after Reuben Leonard. Reuben operated a grocery store and dry goods business that was also a drop off location for mail.
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Wisconsin Wandering: Take a trip to Aztalan State Park

MADISON, Wis. — We want to help you plan your next family vacation, so this month we’re celebrating the classic American road trip with a new segment: Wandering Wisconsin. This week, we’re taking a look at some of Wisconsin’s state parks that are easy to get to from Madison. Many of them are sometimes overlooked.
RestaurantsPosted by
Developing Lafayette

Burger Tyme, The Popular Late 80s/Early 90s Burger Restaurant Is Taking Over The Former Wendy’s On Johnston Street

The popular late 80s/Early 90s burger restaurant, Burger Tyme, is taking over the former Wendy’s restaurant at 3300 Johnston Street. We first discovered this last week through some digging and we reached out to Burger Tyme to confirm our findings. We were asked to wait until Monday(today) to post publicly, and now we see why. The official news leak for the resurrection of the physical presence of the popular brand was sent out today.
Trinidad, CANorth Coast Journal

Take a Trip to the Tidepools

Explore, in person, the colorful and diverse tidepools in Trinidad at. Seaweeds and Invertebrates of the Intertidal Zone Walk on Saturday, May 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. Join Allison Poklemba and Michelle Kunst for a fun tidepool experience at Old Home Beach. As COVID-19 precautions are in place, reservations are required. Secure your spot by emailing michelle@trinidadcoastallandtrust.org or calling (415) 717-1838.
Yogaarlingtonrealtyinc.com

304 S Union Street

Like-new townhouse in the amazing new Old Town community of Robinson Landing. Bright, open views from all windows stream sunlight throughout the house. Fresh, modern design invites new beginnings, uncluttered thinking and effortless living. Multiple indoor and outdoor rooms create your choice of living options with 3 bedrooms, a private office, a top floor rec room, a roof deck with outdoor kitchen and the open plan kitchen/dining/living area with additional outdoor deck. Located along Old Town's vibrant waterfront and just 2 blocks to the shops and restaurants of King Street, Robinson Landing offers concierge service, 24-hour on-site staff, fitness center, yoga studio, pet grooming spa, bicycle storage and workshop, elegant amenity building lobby, game room and resident lounge with Potomac River views. Work out in the Robinson Landing gym while looking over the Potomac River, then grab a coffee or juice at the cafe located on the promenade in front of the building. Take a stroll along the waterfront, dine on the pier or enjoy a multitude of activities available in Old Town. Convenient to Reagan National Airport, Amazon's HQ2, Capitol Hill, the White House and all metro D.C. has to offer.
Lifestyleiowapbs.org

A Trip To The Enchanted Garden/A Trip To The Crayon Factory

A Trip To The Enchanted Garden/A Trip To The Crayon Factory. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" is an animated series with live-action interstitials. Fred Rogers' original Neighborhood of Make Believe is recreated in vibrant color and texture; his signature puppet Daniel Striped Tiger is transformed into a curious and playful 4-year-old joined by his friends O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina. The series curriculum is school-readiness and social-emotional learning, and each preschool themed episode offers a musical strategy for children and parents to use together.
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Temps soar to mid-90s this week, but relief is in sight

The heat is forecast to continue in the Wilson Times area through Friday, but relief is scheduled to... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Entertainmentthevillagesun.com

Allan Reiver, gallerist, founder of Elizabeth Street Garden

Allan Reiver, the gallery owner and architectural artifacts collector who transformed a vacant lot on Elizabeth St. in Little Italy into a flourishing garden full of statuary and monuments, has died. The following tribute was posted on the Elizabeth Street Garden’s Instagram page:. Allan Reiver, creator of Elizabeth Street Garden,...
Traffickaynewscow.com

Highway 60 closed at U Street for accident

PONCA CITY — First responders are on the scene of an accident on U.S. 60 near the intersection of U Street. As a result the westbound lanes were closed shortly after 4 p.m. One subject has been airlifted from the scene.
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

Taking a cicada road trip

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A tough semester and an even tougher year have just ended. I need a break. I’m fully vaccinated and want to escape the yearlong lockdown. And I’m an entomologist. What do I do?. I grab my best friend, also an entomologist, and we hit the road, of...