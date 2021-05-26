Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Well-being and burnout during COVID-19: Findings from a national survey

AMA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., the AMA launched a national assessment tool to support health systems in continuously monitoring well-being, burnout, and stress in their health care workers and non-clinical staff. The AMA shares findings from the national survey and offers insights on solutions...

www.ama-assn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Burnout#Health Systems#Health Care Workers#Health Workers#Stress#Medical Care#Ama#Non Clinical Staff#Offers Insights#Tool#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Mitigating risks from care during COVID-19

In evaluating delayed or missed health care that has occurred during the pandemic, it is tempting to speak of “COVID care” vs. “non-COVID care.” However, the pandemic has disrupted health care so thoroughly that in some sense, COVID-19 has affected all of health care. The effect on care has been...
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

National survey of frontline health care workers finds fear, unsafe working conditions

A new report by George Washington University offers a snapshot of health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and offers recommendations to prepare for the future. .A report details the results of a national survey of frontline health care workers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that many respondents reported unsafe working conditions and retaliation for expressing their concerns to employers.
Public HealthAMA

5 solutions to help ease physicians’ COVID-19 burnout

Burnout among physicians and other health professionals is not a newly recognized crisis. But the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated burnout and presented unique challenges for physicians and other health professionals, according to a national survey. Published in The Lancet open-access journal EClinicalMedicine, “Prevalence and correlates of stress and burnout among...
Public Healthtufts.edu

Survey Finds Regional, Racial Divides in K-12 Remote Schooling Impact During Pandemic

For More Information or to Request a Photo from this News Release, Contact:. More than 70% of K-12 students across the country experienced some remote schooling during the 2020-21 school year, with stark differences emerging along regional and racial lines and the worst effects on students’ social relationships, according to a new, nationally representative study conducted by Ipsos, using its KnowledgePanel, for the Tufts University Research Group on Equity in Health, Wealth and Civic Engagement.
Mental Healtheastcountymagazine.org

HOMECARE.ORG SURVEY REVEALS 1 IN 3 AMERICANS NOTICE SIGNS OF MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AMONG SENIOR PARENTS DURING COVID-19

Aging in place platform shares insights to raise awareness of the prevalence of anxiety and depression in older adults. Research findings indicate that 34 percent of respondents noticed signs of anxiety or depression in their older parents during the pandemic. Approximately 31 percent of the people we surveyed said their parents mentioned feeling anxious or depressed. Overall, seniors showed signs of anxiety at a slightly higher rate than those with depression. More than 23 percent of adult children said their parents displayed suspected anxiety and about 21 percent saw suspected depression. Survey results also show that 49 percent of adults felt that their parents were more isolated than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

HR in post-COVID burnout

The events of the coronavirus pandemic have left HR teams feeling in a worse position than before it first hit. HR professionals reportedly feel less able to cope with the demands of their role than in 2020, according to new research by employee experience platform CultureAmp. Under half (40%) of...
Businessathensceo.com

Veem Survey Finds 55% of U.S. SMBs List Financial Challenges as Primary Obstacle During the Pandemic

Veem, the online payment network for small-to-midsize businesses, today announced the release of its quarterly report, "State of Small Business". The report, which surveyed over 960 American small business owners, focused on their outlook on the economy in 2021, top challenges faced as a business owner in the past year, and perspective on various aspects of their banking and payments experience.
TrafficDaily Reporter

Survey finds little reduction in work-zone crashes during pandemic

A yearly survey of highway contractors released Thursday found that 60% of the companies polled had experienced at least one crash in a worksite in the past year. The results, assembled by the Associated General Contractors of America and the software firm HCSS, suggest that highways became scarcely safer following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RelationshipsEverydayHealth.com

How to Reconnect With Friends You’ve Grown Apart From During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Living through a global pandemic has affected everything in our lives, from job security to health and stress levels. And it’s affected our friendships, too. You may have kept in touch with your closest friends during the past year of isolation, and maybe you found it easier to find time to connect. “It was a pause,” says Mahzad Hojjat, PhD, a professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, who studies friendships and close relationships. “It was an opportunity to catch up with old friends that maybe lived on the other side of the country or in another country.”
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Those bereaved during pandemic inform national end of life care survey

The first national UK study focused on those bereaved during the COVID-19 pandemic has found individualised, compassionate palliative care is challenging, but not impossible. Bereaved relatives said being unable to visit dying loved ones compounded their distress—especially in a hospital or care home setting. However, most believe health and social care teams were doing an exemplary job in the face of huge difficulties.
Public Healthnativenewsonline.net

Please Take This Survey on News, Healthcare, and Covid-19

Native News Online would like you to taka their survey to learn how Indigenous people like you are getting their news, how they are getting their healthcare, and how they are responding to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. To take the survey, click the link to the survey below. To honor...
Public Healthcampussafetymagazine.com

Survey: Campus Emergency Notification Systems Performed Well During the Pandemic

With it being more than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have a better idea of the massive impact it has had on all of us. The worldwide death toll stands at nearly 3.6 million (although experts say that the actual number of fatalities from COVID-19 is much higher), and the U.S. death toll is nearly 600,000. Infections are running rampant in India, but stateside, the rate of infections has dropped significantly, probably due to the fact that more than 136 million Americans (and counting) are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Cybersecurity to play major role during COVID-19 crisis: Survey

The investment in bolstering defences in virtual space also remains a top priority, as the pharmaceutical industry is extremely susceptible to cyber-attacks due to the involvement of sensitive and valuable data. Several pharmaceutical companies and research institutes including Hammersmith Medicines Research in the UK, the University of California, San Francisco...
Mental Healthfoxwilmington.com

Postpartum mental health visits up during pandemic, study finds

New mothers sought mental health treatment more often during the coronavirus pandemic, a study found, with higher rates observed within three months after childbirth. Findings published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) on Monday stemmed from data on more than 137,000 postpartum mothers in Ontario, Canada. Patients under study were about 31 years old on average.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Creating a Blueprint of Well-Being in Oncology: An Approach for Addressing Burnout From ASCO's Clinician Well-Being Taskforce

Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book. 2021 Jun;41:e339-e353. doi: 10.1200/EDBK_320873. Optimizing the well-being of the oncology clinician has never been more important. Well-being is a critical priority for the cancer organization because burnout adversely impacts the quality of care, patient satisfaction, the workforce, and overall practice success. To date, 45% of U.S. ASCO member medical oncologists report experiencing burnout symptoms of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization. As the COVID-19 pandemic remains widespread with periods of outbreaks, recovery, and response with substantial personal and professional consequences for the clinician, it is imperative that the oncologist, team, and organization gain direct access to resources addressing burnout. In response, the Clinician Well-Being Task Force was created to improve the quality, safety, and value of cancer care by enhancing oncology clinician well-being and practice sustainability. Well-being is an integrative concept that characterizes quality of life and encompasses an individual’s work- and personal health-related environmental, organizational, and psychosocial factors. These resources can be useful for the cancer organization to develop a well-being blueprint: a detailed start plan with recognized strategies and interventions targeting all oncology stakeholders to support a culture of community in oncology.
Health ServicesWadena Pioneer Journal

Mayo Clinic podcast: Study finds patients highly satisfied with telehealth

The use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic rose dramatically across the nation, including at Mayo Clinic. Telehealth has provided safe, convenient access to health care for people who needed to stay home to follow guidelines for social distancing and quarantines. Recent studies conducted by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition found...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Non-COVID-19 Emergency Department Visits Fell for All Acuity Levels During Pandemic, Study Finds

A 40% decline in emergency department visits for emergent, nonpreventable conditions indicates that many patients with serious health problems avoided emergency rooms during the first phase of the pandemic, researchers find. — An examination of emergency department visits before and during the coronavirus pandemic at a St. Louis-based health system found an overall 35% reduction in ED visits, according to a newresearch article.
Sciencewpr.org

Study Finds COVID-19 Doesn't Threaten Safety Of Nation’s Blood Supply

Giving blood during the coronavirus pandemic is safe — as long as standard screening precautions are taken — a new study by the National Institutes of Health found. The study hopes to reassure donors reluctant to give blood because they were previously infected with COVID-19. But researchers concluded the likelihood of a transfusion recipient receiving blood with trace amounts of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was approximately .001 percent and that the likelihood of transmission by blood transfusion was insignificant compared to airborne transmission.