Become a Yosemite National Park B.A.R.K. Ranger

KENSINGTON — Kensington Public Library will present “Visiting Our National Parks: Lessons Learned” with John Bunker on Wed., June 9, at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. John Bunker resides in Stratham and has visited twenty-five national parks during the past two decades. While serving as the Associate Dean, UNH College of Health and Human Services, he developed a presentation for an undergraduate class on his adventures and misadventures to some of his favorite national parks: Badlands, Bryce, Canyonlands, Glacier, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, and Zion. His presentation includes a handout of his Ten Lessons Learned, a YouTube video of hiking Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park, and over 70 images of his travels to the Parks. The 45-minute presentation covers a broad range of issues related to visiting our national Parks: lodging and dining, budget considerations, logistics and planning activities, and safety.