Become a Yosemite National Park B.A.R.K. Ranger

Until a few days ago I was probably the only person living west of the Mississippi that hadn’t been to Yosemite National Park. Not that I haven’t had interest. It’s 12 hours of driving — one way — to get there from here, and not only do you pass through or near some other amazing places en route, but you drive all that way to find that tens of thousands of others have beaten you there and are currently clogging up the roads and trails, dropping kleenex and candy wrappers and swinging selfie sticks while elbowing each other out of the way. On each previous opportunity I’d had, I’d always gotten sidetracked en route — and hadn’t really felt like I was missing all that much in the grand scheme.