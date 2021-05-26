Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Scratchpad: Learn about Astoria author on Wednesday

By Alyssa Evans
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nfrX_0aC9rS5o00
Florence Sage David Lee Myers

Next Wednesday, Astoria author Florence Sage will discuss her newest book, “The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished: A Polish-Canadian Story,” during a virtual event via Zoom. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on June 2.

Sage’s book features poems and prose inspired by her family and her own experiences as the daughter of first-generation Polish-Canadian parents. Sage grew up with her parents in Ontario, Canada. The poems span from World War II and the following three decades.

During the event, Sage will answer interview questions, then answer participants’ questions during a Q&A. Participants will be able to send questions via chat through Facebook. Participants who join the Zoom call can ask Sage questions directly or via chat.

To participate in the event via Zoom, log-in using the meeting ID 93129865634 and password 054262. The event will also be viewable via facebook.com/coastweekend as a live video.

After the event, the video will be viewable at coastweeekend.com and on Coast Weekend’s Facebook page.

The book is published by Gray Area Press with HIPFish Publications, of Astoria. Signed copies of the book are available at RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St., and other regional bookstores.

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
969
Followers
119
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Florence, OR
Astoria, OR
Entertainment
City
Ontario, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Chat#Video Chat#Polish Canadian#Q A#Coastweeekend Com#Gray Area Press#Hipfish Publications#Riversea Gallery#Book#Sage Questions#Answer Participants#Interview Questions#Log In#Prose#Coast Weekend#Daughter#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Facebook
Related
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

New magic shop opens in Astoria

With trick cards, gag gifts, wands and a professional magician, The Magic Shop & More opened on Commercial Street in Astoria in time for Memorial Day weekend. Seth Howard, the owner, has been fascinated by magic tricks since the seventh grade, when his science teacher held a card to his forehead and read his mind. Howard was so inspired that he watched David Copperfield and "The Bozo Show," and checked out all the books about magic from his school library.
Seaside, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Barnacle Bill

"An elephant seal, dubbed Barnacle Bill, became quite popular when he decided to haul out on multiple northern Oregon beaches over Memorial Day weekend," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium reported, "filling both visitors and locals with concern for his well-being." Her photo of Bill is shown. He first showed...
JapanPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Listening on the wind

Did you know there's a wind phone booth — used to help people communicate with their loved ones who are deceased — in Battleground, Washington?. Just pick up the receiver and start talking … the wind will take the message where it needs to go. Merlinda Sain, whose son, Bryce, died unexpectedly, installed the phone "as a place to remember her son."
Emerald Media

Art as a ‘loving act of resistance’

UO junior Lidija Sovulj started painting as soon as she could hold a crayon. Creating art made her feel “like I could express myself and see the world in a different way, whether it was lighter and funnier or darker and more emotive,” she said. Art has always been a...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Astoria receives money for Riverwalk lighting to Pier 39

The state and federal governments are funding an expansion of lighting along the Astoria Riverwalk from the Columbia River Maritime Museum to Pier 39. The Oregon Community Paths program, created to improve multiuse paths separated from vehicle traffic, will provide $844,843 —or 89.3% — of the cost to add bollard-style lights to the Riverwalk east of the museum. The city will match 10.7% of the project cost through lodging tax revenue in the Promote Astoria fund. The project was one of 17 selected statewide out of 57 applicants.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Posted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Where are you, Astoria?

TheTravel.com had some flattering, albeit rather puzzling, things to say about Astoria in its "These U.S. Movie Filming Locations Are Just As Amazing In Person As They Are On Screen" story. Calling Astoria a "seaside community" (has it moved?), the writer notes that "this seemingly ordinary, yet gorgeous, coastal town...
discoverourcoast.com

Astoria author releases children’s puzzle book

Make your way through 100 brain-teasing puzzles, riddles and challenges alongside alien-wizard Ace to help him find a beloved crystal and restore sunny days to Witloo. Astoria-based author Danielle Hall released her second book, “The 100 Best Brain Teasers for Kids” on May 4. Geared towards kids ages 8 to 12, Hall’s latest creation is a puzzle book, filled with math and word puzzles, logic problems and a few riddles to keep kids entertained while they problem-solve.
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast Cannery History Comes Alive with New Astoria Outdoor Market

(Astoria, Oregon) – Up at the tippy top of the Oregon coast, Astoria - it turns out - has a second outdoor market that kicked into life this year. The Hanthorn Cannery Market at Pier 39 is a new venture from the Hanthorn Cannery Foundation, starting its run in late April and going until late September.
Astoria, ORKAST 1370

Clatsop Beach Still Closed To Razor Clamming

State game enforcement is warning that people will be fined for digging razor clams on North Oregon Coast beaches. They are keeping a very close eye on Clatsop Beach but the warning covers all beaches from Astoria to Florence. Clatsop Beach is typically the most productive razor clam beach in the state but high levels of toxin make the clams unsafe to eat.
Astoria, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

KALA debuts monthly author talks

ASTORIA — KALA will host authors Heather Hirschi and Cliff Taylor at 8 p.m. Friday at 1017 Marine Drive. Tickets are limited to nine small groups of two to three people each. Tickets cost $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com. The event marks the venue’s reopening since closing in spring...
thecolumbiapress.com

The Columbia Press

Play incorporates all the Grimm's fairy tales rolled into one. Astoria High School is staging a virtual “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” during which viewers can watch performances at any time Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15. Two narrators, played by Azaria Damghani and Grayson Donohue, help keep things in...
discoverourcoast.com

Astoria High School to host play

ASTORIA — Astoria High School’s theater program will host a virtual show, “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” on Friday and Saturday. The show is a “wild free-form comedy,” which tells “the myriad of stories recorded by the Brothers Grimm.” The student actors will attempt to combine 209 stories in one show, including classics and obscure stories.