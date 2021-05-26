Scratchpad: Learn about Astoria author on Wednesday

Florence Sage David Lee Myers

Next Wednesday, Astoria author Florence Sage will discuss her newest book, “The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished: A Polish-Canadian Story,” during a virtual event via Zoom. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on June 2.

Sage’s book features poems and prose inspired by her family and her own experiences as the daughter of first-generation Polish-Canadian parents. Sage grew up with her parents in Ontario, Canada. The poems span from World War II and the following three decades.

During the event, Sage will answer interview questions, then answer participants’ questions during a Q&A. Participants will be able to send questions via chat through Facebook. Participants who join the Zoom call can ask Sage questions directly or via chat.

To participate in the event via Zoom, log-in using the meeting ID 93129865634 and password 054262. The event will also be viewable via facebook.com/coastweekend as a live video.

After the event, the video will be viewable at coastweeekend.com and on Coast Weekend’s Facebook page.

The book is published by Gray Area Press with HIPFish Publications, of Astoria. Signed copies of the book are available at RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St., and other regional bookstores.