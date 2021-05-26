Cancel
New Brockton, AL

CPYRWMA board talks watershed planning

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn University Professor Dr. Eve Brantley from the AU College of Agriculture, Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences, was keynote speaker at the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority Board meeting May 4 at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. Brantley serves as the Director of the Auburn University Water Resources Center and Alabama Cooperative Extension System Water Resources Specialist. She outlined watershed planning and implementation that includes programming and research in stream restoration, storm water management and education at the watershed, river basin and regional scales.

New Brockton, AL
Dale County, AL
Coffee County, AL
Alabama Education
Steve Stevens
