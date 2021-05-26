Burg awarded P.E.O. Scholarship
Mary Cam Burg, a graduating senior of Enterprise High School, daughter of Trey and Nikki Burg of Enterprise and granddaughter of Charlie and Judy Burg of Ozark, is presented a gift from Chapter V of the P.E.O. Sisterhood to be used for her academic endeavors. From left, are P.E.O. members Deb Woodard, Beverly Ketcham, DeAnn Medley, Mary Cam Burg and Judy Burg. P.E.O. is a women's organization that promotes educational opportunities for women throughout the United States and Canada through scholarships, grants, loans and gifts.www.southeastsun.com