Ricky Church reviews Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 2…. Out of all the reboots DC has done over the years, none may be more significant than the 1980s in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths and how it restarted the myth of Superman from the ground up in a modern era. Led by John Byrne, many of the changes to Superman’s continuity and characters have remained to this day. With DC recollecting the rebooted Superman series in new hardcover collections, the second volume of Superman: The Man of Steel sees some of comics’ best names with Byrne, Marv Wolfman, Jerry Ordway and others tell a mix of adventures featuring Superman that are both episodic and serialized. Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 2 should excite fans new and old to dive back into these classic stories that made a lasting impression on the superhero.