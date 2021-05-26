Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The innovative solution to agricultural space problems

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA problem that we have already talked about on occasion is that of feeding an increasing number of people every day. The human population of the planet is only growing, and feeding all these people is becoming more and more complicated. But still the solution has already arrived: vertical agriculture.

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Solution#Nutrients#Food Crops#Human Food#Vertical Gardens#Human Nature#Space#Vertical Agriculture#Vertical Crops#Hydroponic Crops#Vertical Farms#Endless Crops#Strategy#Surface#Ornamental Plants#Population#Humanity#Walls#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturefarms.com

USDA Announces Grants for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the availability of up to $4 million for grants to support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects. USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (Office) is accepting proposals for planning and innovation projects, and these grants are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture.
BusinessPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Since 1999, Plus+ has delivered innovative IT business solutions

Since 1999, Plus+ has delivered innovative IT business solutions to improve client interactions, information, and infrastructure capabilities to lay the groundwork for building customer loyalty and increasing profitability. Our consistent delivery of these powerful solutions has led local, regional, and national tech organizations to recognize Plus+ as a leading innovative consulting firm. Plus+ helps our clients bridge the gap between business results and technology enablement. We collaborate with our clients to achieve their goals through transformative solutions. Our blended team of talented, hardworking professionals strive to build long-term strategic partnerships with our clients. For over 20 years, Plus+ has used our depth of expertise to deliver quality solutions that enable our customers to operationalize strategy. In 2019, we welcomed Mark Husnick to the organization as the new CEO. Plus+ has gained a wealth of experience in IT and Operations with the addition of Mark. Prior to Plus+, Mark was most recently the Chief Information Officer of Arconic Inc. where he retired after 32+ years with the company. With Security being top of mind, now more than ever, Plus+ expanded our reach by gaining John Hudson as our Cybersecurity Practice Director in 2015. With over 19 years of experience acting as a CISO for multiple enterprise organization, he leads our team of experienced consultants offering a full depth of service including, but not limited to: Risk Management, Penetration Testing, Data Security Review & Implementation, Identity and Access, Change Management, Security Program Design and Implementation, Compliance. The Cybersecurity Practice at Plus+ aims to help organizations identify their cyber threats and working with them to design comprehensive programs to manage, remediate, and control these risks across their organization. Cybersecurity has become a top priority for many organizations in order to protect their brand, the trust of their clients, and their ability to operate successfully. Organizations will struggle to protect critical business assets if they are not assessing their existing security posture and implementing an effective cybersecurity strategy. At Plus+, we take a comprehensive approach to our security assessments. We first examine the key drivers of your business in order to identify your vulnerabilities. If we find flaws in your organization’s security, we determine the cause of the risk to prevent it from reoccurring rather than simply remediating the current vulnerability. Our Risk and Control Assessments evaluate cybersecurity the same way as a hacker looking to exploit your system, and assists you in developing a long-term strategy to mitigate your current and future risks. Our assessments help your organization launch an effective security strategy. We offer complementary meetings with our Plus+ Experts to speak about your cybersecurity goals: Reach out to us today: https://www.plusconsulting.com/cybersecurity Certifications: • CISSP, CISA, CISM, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CRISC, Certified Cloud Security Professional, MS 100 Microsoft 365 Identity & Services, MS 101 Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security, and others. Solutions Areas: • CMMC: The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is the Department of Defense’s newest compliance requirement that standardizes cybersecurity requirements across the defense industrial base of over 300,000 companies. Is your business ready to be audited and certified? Plus+ will help your company assess the level of maturity required, assess your readiness for a CMMC audit, and help you remediate the gaps between your current required security program. • Risk and Control Assessments: Plus+ take a comprehensive approach to identify the unique risks and vulnerabilities your business faces and develops a complete strategy with you to ensure the security of your data assets. • Vulnerability Testing • Penetration Testing • Regulatory Requirements: FFIEC Guidelines; Gramm Leach Bliley Act (GLBA) - Publicly-traded institutions (Sarbanes Oxley – 404) - Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)- Transmitting or storing federal data (FISMA) - Health organizations (HIPAA) - Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) - Export regulations (EAR; ITAR) - Privacy laws (GDPR) • Other Services: Gap Assessment to a risk assessment standard (NIST or ISO/OCTAVE) - Risk vs. Maturity Assessment - Audit preparation and mitigation strategies - Identity and access management - Incident management planning, deployment, and testing - Business continuity planning - Security event management – Encryption - 3rd Party risk management - Data Protection strategies Office Location: 505 Washington Avenue Carnegie, PA 15106 Phone Number: 412.206.0160 General inquiries: info@plusconsulting.com.
Pine Bluff, AReagleobserver.com

Container gardens are a versatile option for growing variety of plants

PINE BLUFF -- Growing vegetables in containers is an activity that can bring families joy and the reward of enjoying fresh, tasty vegetables from right outside the door, Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. "Creating a container garden is an easy way...
Agricultureatlanticcitynews.net

Plant Growth Starter Guide: Deep Water Culture (DWC)

The plant growth world is a fascinating place. If you are a starter when it comes to growing plant procedures, something like "deep water culture" might sound like something you read or hear in most science-fiction movies and books. Deep water culture or DWC, is one of the rising methods in alternative plant cultivation. Better forget about soil, for water reigns supreme with DWC. The process is an interesting endeavor. And we'll get into it for today's piece. In addition, numerous online blogs and articles are available if you wish to learn about DWC. Let's get going, shall we?
Industryaltenergymag.com

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

MyPV IQ helped identify and resolve issues, removing barriers to commercial operation &; accelerating capacity testing. The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
Economyfranchising.com

Zabka Has Implemented An Innovative System Based On A Salesforce Cloud Solutions

This tool may help improve the quality of service for nearly 6,000 franchisees working with the network. The introduction of a new tool for managing data and contacts with franchisees is another step on the way to better matching services and products to the dynamically changing needs. Thus, Zabka entered the next stage of digital transformation of the organization.
Agriculturebroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Challenges of growing tomatoes

Editor’s note: This is part two of a multi-part series on growing tomatoes. Last week, we discussed site selection, soil preparation, fertilization and planting techniques for tomatoes. This week, I thought we would discuss some common challenges in growing tomatoes. Temperature can greatly affect tomato production. At times, tomato plants...
AgricultureVermilion Standard

A pair of county agriculture societies win provincial Innovation Award

Last week two County of Grande Prairie Ag societies were recognized for their work by the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies. Evergreen Park (Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society) and the Bezanson Agricultural Society both received an Innovation Award. The award was created to recognize agricultural societies for innovation...
EconomyThrive Global

Donald Scherer of CrossBorder Solutions: “Foster Innovation.”

Indecision will kill you. Make the call. If it winds up being wrong, fix it quickly, but you need to make decisions with lightning speed. When the pandemic hit, I was uncomfortable with our cost structure due to slow payment cycles. As part of our series about the “Five Things...
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

An elegant and inviting entertainment space is simple to achieve with this luxury flooring solution

Our homes have had to work harder over the past year but that doesn’t mean style standards have slipped. On the contrary, as we seek sanctuary in our surroundings, interior decoration has seen an upsurge. So too with the garden. Expanding beyond the home, exterior rooms, extensions and entertaining spaces in outbuildings are now more than a growing trend, they’re de rigueur, so we were delighted to see the luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring collection at Stories Flooring.
Sciencebklynlibrary.org

Science in the News: Modern Problems, Modern Solutions: An outlook into the Future

The beauty and complexity of the natural world inspires artistic expression of all kinds - poetry, paintings, songs, and more. Natural environments can also be a deep source of inspiration for many different kinds of scientists. From the atmosphere that envelops our planet, to the aquatic habitats that cover it, to the creatures that share it with us, understanding our environment is helping us to develop cutting edge technologies that improve our lives and make the whole planet a better place to be. As humans we face significant challenges that are unique to our modern era, but we can overcome these challenges by grounding our innovations in the natural world. Join us for this month’s Science in the News talks to hear scientists from three different fields share their outlooks on upcoming technologies that draw inspiration from nature and preserve our natural environments.
AgricultureNews-Medical.net

New campaign aims to drive innovative solutions in food systems

Worldwide, unsustainable farming practices are damaging both the global environment and the health and wellbeing of people everywhere. At the same time, climate change is making our food systems more fragile, while the global population continues to rapidly increase. Solving both of these challenges requires more sustainable approaches to producing, consuming, and disposing of food.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Swiss Post Solutions recognized for innovation by the American Business Awards

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has announced that their North American division has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Most Innovative Company of the Year as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
Industrygloballandscapesforum.org

Innovative Solutions to Strengthen Resilience in the Drylands

Innovation, at its core, is about doing business differently. Innovation might include products, services, processes, business models, and technologies; creating value primarily through social impact as well as commercial gains. Yet not all innovations work, and not all innovations that work do so at scale – especially in the arid-to-semi-arid lands, and even more so fragile and conflict-affected areas.
Plano, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Ribbon's Innovative 400G ZR+ Solution Changes Optical Transport Economics

Market-leading offer optimized for metro and long-haul applications. PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced its new TM400_2 line card. Part of the Apollo optical networking portfolio, the TM400_2 leverages 400G ZR+, a disruptive technology that incorporates pluggables to deliver improved economics and flexibility.
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

Solution Gardening III: These plants can help solve your landscaping problems

Garden centers typically display plants by their types – trees, shrubs, perennials, vegetables, and so on. Gardeners, on the other hand, aren’t always looking for particular plants or plant types. They’re often shopping to solve a problem or carry out a project, such as screening off the neighbors, making the house front look better, or finding something that won’t die on the weedy, wretched back slope.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LG Energy Solution to replace problem li-ion energy storage batteries

LG Energy Solution said it would replace, at its own cost, lithium-ion battery cells used for certain energy storage products that were manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018. The replacement program comes after overheating incidents were reported. The company said in a statement that it determined that there were...