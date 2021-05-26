The innovative solution to agricultural space problems

Since 1999, Plus+ has delivered innovative IT business solutions to improve client interactions, information, and infrastructure capabilities to lay the groundwork for building customer loyalty and increasing profitability. Our consistent delivery of these powerful solutions has led local, regional, and national tech organizations to recognize Plus+ as a leading innovative consulting firm. Plus+ helps our clients bridge the gap between business results and technology enablement. We collaborate with our clients to achieve their goals through transformative solutions. Our blended team of talented, hardworking professionals strive to build long-term strategic partnerships with our clients. For over 20 years, Plus+ has used our depth of expertise to deliver quality solutions that enable our customers to operationalize strategy. In 2019, we welcomed Mark Husnick to the organization as the new CEO. Plus+ has gained a wealth of experience in IT and Operations with the addition of Mark. Prior to Plus+, Mark was most recently the Chief Information Officer of Arconic Inc. where he retired after 32+ years with the company. With Security being top of mind, now more than ever, Plus+ expanded our reach by gaining John Hudson as our Cybersecurity Practice Director in 2015. With over 19 years of experience acting as a CISO for multiple enterprise organization, he leads our team of experienced consultants offering a full depth of service including, but not limited to: Risk Management, Penetration Testing, Data Security Review & Implementation, Identity and Access, Change Management, Security Program Design and Implementation, Compliance. The Cybersecurity Practice at Plus+ aims to help organizations identify their cyber threats and working with them to design comprehensive programs to manage, remediate, and control these risks across their organization. Cybersecurity has become a top priority for many organizations in order to protect their brand, the trust of their clients, and their ability to operate successfully. Organizations will struggle to protect critical business assets if they are not assessing their existing security posture and implementing an effective cybersecurity strategy. At Plus+, we take a comprehensive approach to our security assessments. We first examine the key drivers of your business in order to identify your vulnerabilities. If we find flaws in your organization’s security, we determine the cause of the risk to prevent it from reoccurring rather than simply remediating the current vulnerability. Our Risk and Control Assessments evaluate cybersecurity the same way as a hacker looking to exploit your system, and assists you in developing a long-term strategy to mitigate your current and future risks. Our assessments help your organization launch an effective security strategy. We offer complementary meetings with our Plus+ Experts to speak about your cybersecurity goals: Reach out to us today: https://www.plusconsulting.com/cybersecurity Certifications: • CISSP, CISA, CISM, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), CRISC, Certified Cloud Security Professional, MS 100 Microsoft 365 Identity & Services, MS 101 Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security, and others. Solutions Areas: • CMMC: The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is the Department of Defense’s newest compliance requirement that standardizes cybersecurity requirements across the defense industrial base of over 300,000 companies. Is your business ready to be audited and certified? Plus+ will help your company assess the level of maturity required, assess your readiness for a CMMC audit, and help you remediate the gaps between your current required security program. • Risk and Control Assessments: Plus+ take a comprehensive approach to identify the unique risks and vulnerabilities your business faces and develops a complete strategy with you to ensure the security of your data assets. • Vulnerability Testing • Penetration Testing • Regulatory Requirements: FFIEC Guidelines; Gramm Leach Bliley Act (GLBA) - Publicly-traded institutions (Sarbanes Oxley – 404) - Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)- Transmitting or storing federal data (FISMA) - Health organizations (HIPAA) - Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) - Export regulations (EAR; ITAR) - Privacy laws (GDPR) • Other Services: Gap Assessment to a risk assessment standard (NIST or ISO/OCTAVE) - Risk vs. Maturity Assessment - Audit preparation and mitigation strategies - Identity and access management - Incident management planning, deployment, and testing - Business continuity planning - Security event management – Encryption - 3rd Party risk management - Data Protection strategies Office Location: 505 Washington Avenue Carnegie, PA 15106 Phone Number: 412.206.0160 General inquiries: info@plusconsulting.com.