Manhattan, KS

Baseball bat-wielding woman charged with battery, criminal damage to property

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manhattan woman was arrested Tuesday on several charges after police say she damaged property and injured another woman. According to RCPD’s activity report, 31-year-old Makia Harris allegedly hit a 39-year-old female with a baseball bat causing minor injuries to the victim’s hand as well as her head. Harris also allegedly smashed the car windshield and rear window of a vehicle belonging to a 35-year-old male victim. Damage is estimated at $1,300.

