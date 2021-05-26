Baseball bat-wielding woman charged with battery, criminal damage to property

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 800 block of Moro in Manhattan on May 14, 2021, at approximately 9:09 a.m. Officers listed a 22-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his apartment and stole a white Fender Player Telecaster guitar and a “starburst” color Jazz bass guitar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.