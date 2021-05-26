Baseball bat-wielding woman charged with battery, criminal damage to property
A Manhattan woman was arrested Tuesday on several charges after police say she damaged property and injured another woman. According to RCPD’s activity report, 31-year-old Makia Harris allegedly hit a 39-year-old female with a baseball bat causing minor injuries to the victim’s hand as well as her head. Harris also allegedly smashed the car windshield and rear window of a vehicle belonging to a 35-year-old male victim. Damage is estimated at $1,300.1350kman.com