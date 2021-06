Ransomware is insidious. It’s a treacherous and crafty way to terrorize individuals, communities, and businesses. It’s also an industry with multiple players, each playing a part in a chain that results in a big payday. Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) groups like DarkSide, REvil, and others use automation, personal information, and the low cost of computing to gather the intelligence necessary to deliver a ransomware attack. According to Kaspersky, ransomware is now distributed mainly through compromised RDP accesses, phishing, and software vulnerabilities. Needless to say, the best way to reduce the risk of becoming the victim of a ransomware attack is to stop phishing and human hacking at the start of the attack chain.