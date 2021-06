JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Generally speaking, within the first and third week of June, the atmosphere gets tropically moist. All that is needed to kick-off afternoon and evening thundershowers is a trigger. The biggest trigger comes from the afternoon sea breeze. This inland shifting wind switch helps force air upward, if the upward lift is strong enough, the atmosphere will get into a cycle of building thunderheads that in turn will create cool downbursts of rain and wind that can instigate additional thundershowers.\