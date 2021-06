CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Friday with felony child abuse for his role in the shooting death of a 3-year-old child in January. Dillon Herroon, 26, was arraigned on the third-degree child abuse charge in 66th District Court before Shiawassee County Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Herroon posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Monday morning and was released from jail. Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin has been appointed as Herroon’s attorney.