The pandemic resulted in many people doing some different things, and for one Manitowoc family, that meant taking their lifestyle, and opening a business around it. The Steimle family, consisting of the matriarch Beth and her children Eli and Megan, have been creating their own juice for many years, something Beth said has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. “We grew our own vegetables, we canned our own vegetables, and when I started having children, my mother, who raised six of use, continued to grow enough vegetables for my six children,” she explained. “So it’s just kind of a family thing.” Beth is a certified colon hydrotherapist and worked with patients for over 20 years.