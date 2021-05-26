Wireless broadband connectivity enhanced by a new communication design

For reliable and efficient communications of aerial platforms, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the cellular network is envisioned to provide connectivity for the aerial and ground user equipment (GUE) simultaneously, which brings challenges to the existing pattern of the base station (BS) tailored for ground-level services. Thus, we focus on the coverage probability analysis to investigate the coexistence of aerial and terrestrial users, by employing realistic antenna and channel models reported in the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The homogeneous Poisson point process (PPP) is used to describe the BS distribution, and the BS antenna is adjustable in the down-tilted angle and the number of the antenna array. Meantime, omnidirectional antennas are used for cellular users. We first derive the approximation of coverage probability and then conduct numerous simulations to evaluate the impacts of antenna numbers, down-tilted angles, carrier frequencies, and user heights. One of the essential findings indicates that the coverage probabilities of high-altitude users become less sensitive to the down-tilted angle. Moreover, we found that the aerial user equipment (AUE) in a certain range of heights can achieve the same or better coverage probability than that of GUE, which provides an insight into the effective deployment of cellular-connected aerial communications.