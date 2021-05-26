Cancel
Newport News, VA

No Fourth of July fireworks for Newport News this year, but the city has other plans

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 12 days ago
FILE: People watch a firework display at Victory Landing Park in Newport News. Sangjib Min/Daily Press

For the second year in a row, the pandemic has forced Newport News to cancel its Independence Day fireworks.

“The good news is, we’re doing quite a bit. The bad news is, no fireworks,” Michael Poplawski, director of Newport News parks department, told the City Council at its work session Tuesday night.

The city had to decide whether it planned to do fireworks in early April — before many of the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted. The cities and counties in Hampton Roads had to decide whether to reserve barges and tugboats for setting off fireworks early because they’re in demand of the construction on Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

“We knew we wanted something, period,” Poplawski said. “We didn’t want it to turn out to be an eleventh-hour, sorry we just can’t bring in, which we have in the past, 8,000 or 9,000 people on a fairly small parcel of land.”

Newport News traditionally hosts its fireworks at Victory Landing Park, which doesn’t offer as much space for social distancing as the areas some of the surrounding cities and counties use for their fireworks, Poplawski said.

He said that some — though did not specify which — of the surrounding cities have decided to go forward with fireworks.

“From what we understand, no one is doing anything other than fireworks,” Poplawski said. “In the case of fireworks for us, it would have been the best-case scenario to spend all day going, well, what are we going to do? Then drive down to Victory Landing Park three hours ahead of time for 18 minutes of fireworks and then get in the car and leave.”

Newport News will offer a weeklong giveaway to residents that include items like a holiday yard sign, an American flag, a bubble wand, a softball, frisbee, picnic blanket and LED ring. The goodie bags will be available from June 26-July 3 at the Denbigh Community Center, Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Doris-Miller Community Center, the Visitor Information Center at Newport News Park and the Newport News Parks, Recreation and Tourism office in City Center.

The city is focusing on encouraging the community to go to its parks, which Poplawski says have seen a 30% increase in use since the pandemic started.

Four parks — Newport News Park, Riverview Farm Park, Huntington Park and King-Lincoln Park — will have food vendors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4.

The city will also waive its fees for shoreline fishing, launching a private watercraft and disc golf. It will also offer free or discounted admission to the Virginia War Museum and other historic sites.

On the holiday, the city will bring back its “Happy 4th of July Newport News” banner from last year to fly over the city from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

