CIRCLEVILLE — A former Pickaway County student and teacher at Logan Elm Schools has returned to display her art at the Pickaway County Genealogical Library. The display will feature works from Janet Grissom, an internationally known artist. Grissom has traveled in Europe and Mexico painting and expanding her knowledge of art. The exhibit will be on display this week from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.