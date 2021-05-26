Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

No Meat, No Problem: More Americans Are Devouring Plant-Based Alternatives

By Christine LaFave Grace
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 15 days ago

Anyone who has done a double take upon seeing bumper stickers that read, “Pets Are People, Too,” is likely to find Impossible Foods’ new national advertising campaign—the company’s first—similarly a head-turner. “We Are Meat,” proclaims the campaign from the Redwood City, Calif.-based company best known for its plant-based burger patties...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Beyond Meat#Meat Industry#Meat Market#Plant Based Foods#Best Foods#Healthy Alternatives#Breakfast Foods#No Meat#Americans#Impossible Foods#Burger King#Pbfa#The Good Food Institute#Gfi#Hy Vee#Fmi#Analytics#Datassential#Planterra Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Starbucks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Kool AM

More Consumers Are Clicking “Add to Cart” on Plant-Based Milk & Creamers

The trend in plant-based consumption is not going away, as more Americans choose to buy non-dairy milk and meat alternatives than ever, a report released today by Instacart found. One in three shoppers purchases plant-based meat or milk products regularly, and the trend spans all ages and demographics, as the desire for plant-based milks and alternative meats continue to expand.
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

Texas' Whole Foods Market roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Texas, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.
Agriculturebostonnews.net

Raw Chicken Meat Market May Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | JBS, Tyson Foods, Teys

Chicken is lean meat that contains little fat and is concentrated in easily identifiable places. Chicken provides a remarkable amount of protein and is helping to gain muscle. Chicken meat is very easy to digest while still being one of the tastiest foods. This is mainly because it doesn't contain as many purines as other meats which are boosting the growth of the market. In addition to being very healthy, chicken meat stands out for its flavor, versatility, and texture in the culinary universe. There are countless different recipes and preparations such as roast, pickled, fried, etc all delicious and very healthy in essence.
Technologyprotocol.com

Tech's complicated, expensive and urgent plan to disrupt food and save the world

Big Tech is coming for your kitchen. In recent years, companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and Plenty have raised huge sums of money and have been attempting to find a cheaper, more efficient, more sustainable way to feed the world. Some of it involves creative new uses of plants, and some involves creating wholly new building blocks in a lab.
Agriculturevegnews.com

Cargill CEO: “The Plant-Based Protein Industry Will Eat Into Consumer Demand for Meat”

The plant-based protein industry will eat into consumer demand for meat as the rapidly growing sector expands, Cargill CEO David MacLennan recently stated. “Our analysis is that in … three to four years plant-based will be perhaps 10 percent of the market. We’re a large beef producer and that is a big part of our portfolio. So there’s some cannibalization that will occur,” MacLennan said at a National Grain and Feed Association convention.
Food & DrinksEcho Press

Health Fusion: Making plant-based foods taste better

If you stroll through the freezer section of many grocery stores, you'll likely find a couple varieties of plant-based burgers. I found some I really like -- they're delicious and satisfying. But not everybody in my family agrees. Some think that only meat tastes like meat, only cheese tastes like cheese and only real milk tastes like milk.
AgricultureBayStreet.ca

Growing Global Demand for Plant-Based Food Could Create a $74.2 Billion Opportunity

There’s massive demand for plant-based foods. So much so, the market could be worth up to $74.2 billion by 2027, according to Research and Markets. All as millions adopt healthier, meat-free lifestyles. Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue, Hormel, and Nestle sell plant-based products, for example. Consumer goods giant Unilever just set a $1.2 billion annual sales target on plant-based foods over the next five to seven years, as reported by Veg News. Even Target just announced it will be launching a line of plant-based food products, as demand explodes for meat and dairy alternatives, says CNN. Demand for plant-based foods continues to grow: Retail sales jumped about 28% over the past year, according to Nielsen. That increase in demand prompted Target to further grow its line. As plant-based food demand grows, it could benefit companies like Komo Plant Based Foods (CSE:YUM), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), Guru Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU)(OTC:GUROF), and Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).
Nutritionatlantanews.net

Plant-based Protein Market (2021-2025) | Plant-based Protein Market Plays a Key Role in Tackling Lactose Intolerance, Says Fairfield Market Research

Early identification of protein deficiencies and a greater emphasis on health has fuelled the need for protein in the past two decades, culminating in a high demand for plant-based protein diets. A study conducted by DuPont Nutrition and Health suggests that more than half of American consumers eat some form of plant-based foods. This has coincided with an increasing awareness and prevalence of lactose intolerance, raising the profile of the plant-based protein market.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

The Better Meat Co. adds fermentation plant

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Better Meat Co. has opened a fermentation plant that will produce Rhiza, a new mycoprotein ingredient that may be used to enhance or replace meat in a variety of applications. Rhiza has a neutral flavor and meatier texture than extruded plant protein isolates commonly used in...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Plant-Based Sausages Market Opportunity 2020-28 Growth Factors and Demand- Amy's Kitchen Inc, Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Just Wholefoods, Lightlife Foods, Inc

Plant-Based Sausages Market 2021-2028 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Plant-Based Sausages and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.
Industrybostonnews.net

Oat Milk Market (2021-2025) | Companies Experimenting With Flavors to Cater to Discerning Millennials in Oat Milk Market, States Fairfield Market Research

In the 21st century, the low cholesterol levels and lactose-free properties of plant-based milk have made it a popular option amongst health-conscious vegan consumers. Plant-derived milk such as oat milk is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. Demand in the oat milk market is driven by the millennial and urban middle-class demographic. Research suggests that oat milk is quite similar to soy protein, attracting the attention of customers seeking greater health benefits. In addition, a rising prevalence of lactose intolerance along with veganism in western countries, is anticipated to spur demand in the oat milk market.
Grocery & SupermaketWashington Post

As grocery prices rise, alt-meat takes a bigger bite of Big Meat’s burger

Plant-based meat was having a moment before the pandemic, nabbing celebrity investors, record-setting IPOs, “Whopper” fast-food deals and high-end chefs who transformed pea protein and soy into savory, expectation-defying deliciousness. Then the pandemic hit, restaurants closed, and many Americans were stuck at home battling anxiety and sourdough starters. Industry experts...
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

Finless Foods promises realistic plant-based tuna with 2022 rollout

A company called Finless Foods plans to launch a plant-based raw tuna product next year that it claims offers a realistic texture and flavor. The food product will join the largely beef- and sausage-flavored plant-based meat products currently on the market, offering consumers who have seafood allergies, vegetarians, and others the option to enjoy tuna meals without contributing to overfishing.
IndustryPosted by
TheSpoon

Cultured Seafood Company Finless Foods Expands into Plant-Based Tuna

Finless Foods, which is primarily known for its work creating cell-based seafood, announced today that it is expanding its product portfolio to include a new plant-based tuna offering. According to a press release sent to The Spoon, the new plant-based tuna uses nine whole, plant-based ingredients that are cooked and...
IndustryHerald Times

Letter: Consider plant-based alternatives on grill

With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill. Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Nutritionhola.com

Plant-based diets: 5 plants that have more protein than meat

When people talk about a “plant-based diet,” what do you think of? Do you immediately think “lack of adequate protein”? Do you imagine boring, veggie-heavy meals and no meat allowed? If so, you’re not alone. So, that’s why our friend Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor, and Functional Medicine doctor, is here to help you do some plant-based myth-busting!
NutritionTODAY.com

Should your kid be plant-based? Nutritionists share method to cut out meat and dairy

Eating more plants is certainly a good thing, but it's not always so easy to get kids on board — or to figure out if they're getting enough nutrition. Enter "Plant Based Juniors," a resource from a pair of dietitians and close friends who were inspired to share their tips after struggling to feed their own children plant-based diets, come up with creative meals and make sure their kids were getting enough nutrients without animal products.