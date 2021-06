The green flag drops Tuesday on the return to normalcy for recruiting, starting the race to National Signing Day on Dec. 15 for the 2022 football class. There have been warm-up laps for more than 14 months, ever since the NCAA sanctioned a COVID-related dead period in March of 2019. Recruiting has continued in a variety of ways, but Tuesday will be the first day of the new live period that allows for official and unofficial visits and camp stops.