An urban experience that is often overlooked is Kayaking! The waters of the Black River from the Onalaska spillway to the northside and over to French Island are perfect for beginner kayakers as well as the experienced. These waters are mostly calm, especially in Richmond Bay where you can rent kayaks to try for the first time. If you are looking to relax this summer, the cool water is the perfect place to be where the fish will jump, and you are sure to see many eagles.