Lady Zebras drop game 1 vs. No. 1 Rains, 6-0

DUNCANVILLE — Playing against the No. 1-ranked team in the state and the defending state champion, there’s little room for error. Grandview learned that the hard way Tuesday in game 1 of its Class 3A Region II final series against Rains in a 6-0 loss.

It’s not that Grandview (37-7) played poorly — pitchers Caydin Blackmon and Faith Goodgion combined to hold an explosive Rains (36-1) lineup to a playoff-low five base hits — but in order to beat a team that has won 121 of their past 131 games over the past four seasons like the Lady Cats have, you have to do the little things right on every pitch. And a couple mistakes here and there cost Grandview a chance at a game 1 upset.

“You can’t make three errors and beat the No. 1 team in the state — period,” Grandview Coach Ron Holton said. “We didn’t put any pressure on them and they were in cruise control the whole game.”

After a scoreless first inning, Rains freshman Cambree Oakes hit a leadoff double in the second inning and sophomore Landry Lewers followed with a two-run home run over the left-center field wall for a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Lady Cats again opened the frame by stringing together consecutive hits as senior Leo Terry hit a single and stole second base then came around to score on an RBI single by sophomore Avery Songer for a 3-0 lead.

Senior Chanlee Oakes made it three straight hits for Rains with another single, but that should’ve been it for the Lady Cats in the third. After Blackmon got a strikeout and an infield popup for two quick outs, Lewers hit a pop fly to center field that was dropped, allowing two unearned runs to score on an error for a 5-0 Rains lead.

Facing Rains’ tough pitching and stellar defense, a 3-0 deficit would’ve been much more manageable for the Lady Zebras but those two unearned runs proved costly as the Lady Cats’ lead grew to 5-0.

Grandview had one of its best scoring threats in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Blackmon hit a leadoff single, she reached third base on a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt by London Cooper. But Rains got out of the jam with an inning-ending double play on a pop-out to right field and an out at home plate after the tag-up.

In the bottom of the fifth, Grandview was about 10 inches shy of getting on the scoreboard as KK Moore hit a leadoff double off the left field wall that just missed getting over the fence. But the Lady Zebras went down 1-2-3 to leave Moore stranded in scoring position.

Rains added to its lead in the top of the seventh as Terry not only reached base on a throwing error but advanced all the way to third base before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

The Lady Zebras didn’t go away quietly in the bottom of the seventh as Goodgion hit a one-out single and Olivia Bauerschlag added a two-out single but Rains ended it by getting a fly-out to left field for the 1-0 series lead.

Bauerschlag went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Zebras offensively. Blackmon allowed five hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched while Goodgion walked two with no hits and one unearned allowed with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Rains senior Sage Hoover tossed a complete-game shutout with five hits and eight strikeouts. Hoover threw 70 strikes against only 13 balls in the win, including 21 first-pitch strikes to 25 batters.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Wylie East High School. Holton said if the Lady Zebras can cut out the mistakes they made in game 1, they’ll have a chance to make this a series.

“This is a series for a reason and you gotta believe that anything is possible,” Holton said. “If we do the small things correct, it’s a different ball game.”

If Grandview can avoid elimination, game 3 would be 10 a.m. Saturday back at Duncanville High School.