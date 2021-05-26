Top 10 Memorial Day deals you can’t miss

We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, gaming monitors and more on sale. You can currently get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $880 after a $202.90 discount at Amazon.com. This new laptop features a 15-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get a new one for just under $700 on its Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but you will have to settle for the Sandstone color option. Or you can get the Platinum model with 128GB storage for $627 with $73 savings. And if you want something a bit more compact, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10th generation Intel Core I5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $769 after receiving a $130 discount.