Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University To Rename College Of Fine Arts After Alum Chadwick Boseman

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
 12 days ago

UPDATED with more details: Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman, who attended the college before going on to become an A-list actor playing iconic roles including Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and James Brown. The honor comes after Boseman’s death in the prime...

deadline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean College#Brown Panther#Hbcu#The College Of Fine Arts#Post#Oxford#Wayne#Iconic Roles#Ms Rashad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Design Taxi

Chadwick Boseman NFT Gets Wholly Redesigned Due To Backlash

Nominees from this year’s Academy Awards were handed copies of a digital artwork featuring Chadwick Boseman’s head, in honor of the late actor. This sparked an outcry, and audiences argued that it was an attempt to “capitalize on a tragedy” amid the NFT craze. Boseman also ended up losing out to Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category, which made the homage even more unfavorable.
Moviessouthernminn.com

Chadwick Boseman wins coveted accolade at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Performance in a Movie accolade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (05.16.21). The late actor - who passed away in August, aged 43 - was recognised for his performance as Levee Green in the Netflix hit 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and Yara Shahidi was on hand to receive the award on his behalf.
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.
emerson.edu

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy at Heart of Oscar Talk 2021

In a year when the Academy Awards changed its location and deepened its focus on social justice, Emerson’s annual Oscar Talk event followed suit, drawing insight from the dynamics of the awards contest and one actor in particular. Normally hosted on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson Los Angeles, Oscar Talk connects...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Shares What He Loved Most About Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie talked about what he loved most about Chadwick Boseman in a recent interview. The Marvel star spoke to Hot 97 about their journeys through the MCU. In effect, the new Captain America complimented the Black Panther star’s adaptability. As has been discussed, Boseman really could take on whatever material presented to him. Whether that meant being a detective in 21 Bridges, a football player in Draft Day, or even a soldier in Spike Lee’s latest movie. The possibilities were endless. Mackie also made special mention of his part in August Wilson’s play turned film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Earlier in his career, Mackie also trained in the theater, so it makes a lot of sense that Boseman’s path would appeal to him as well.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2: Martin Freeman Was Told the Whole Plot by Ryan Coogler

Last week, Marvel announced some new release dates for its upcoming slate of films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, it was unclear if Marvel would continue with the sequel, but it appears writer/director Ryan Coogler has a backup plan ready to go. In fact, Martin Freeman, who played Evertt K. Ross in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, recently told ET Online that he's heard the movie's entire new plot from Coogler.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Black Panther 2 cast, release date, Michael B. Jordan, Wakanda Forever and more

Black Panther 2 (aka Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is the subject of a lot of fan discussion these days. Currently, rumors posit that a major MCU hero will cameo in the film (but the source isn't exactly proven). That said, most of the conversation surrounding Black Panther 2 is speculation as to how to fill the giant void in the MCU after losing star Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer last year.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Betting Odds Have Shuri as the Odds-On Favorite to Replace T'Challa

Odds are Letitia Wright will become our new Black Panther. As every Marvel fan knows, original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died last fall following a years-long battle with cancer. Production is still moving forward on the sequel, which has officially been titled as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though it's unclear how Boseman's T'Challa will be written out of the story. All we know is the role won't be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally added to the sequel with CGI.
CelebritiesBET

You'll Want to Rewatch Angela Bassett In These 5 Iconic Acting Roles

From the first moment we saw Angela Bassett on screen, she felt like family. From her breakout role as a concerned mom in John Singleton’s Oscar winner Boyz n the Hood (1991), to her ultra-poised performances as a respected elder in two of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters Black Panther (2018), Avengers Endgame (2019), Bassett has built up an iconic resume because of her uncanny ability to make us feel every possible emotion on the screen. That’s why it’s no surprise she’s nominated for “Best Actress” at BET Awards 2021 for the 11th time overall in a career that spans nearly three decades. With over 100 credits on her IMDB page, we picked out Bassett’s five most iconic roles to remember while we wait to see if she takes home any hardware at this year’s BET Awards.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Joe Simon's Captain America & Dick Tracy Original Artwork At Auction

Joe Simon is best known as the co-creator of Captain America with Jack Kirby, but he had a long and varied career in comic books. After a short stint as an editor at Fox Publications in 1939, Simon moved over to Timely (later to be Marvel Comics), where he became the company's first editor. By this time, he had partnered with Jack Kirby to form the legendary Simon & Kirby team, and the duo had a major hit in 1941 with Captain America. After a dispute with Timely over royalties and other promised compensation, Simon & Kirby moved from company to company, extending their legacy of groundbreaking creations. For Fawcett, they produced the first complete issue starring Captain Marvel; at DC, they produced the Boy Commandos, Newsboy Legion, Sandman, and Manhunter. They also pioneered new genres such as kid gang and romance. The Simon & Kirby partnership ended in 1955, with both men continuing their careers, occasionally teaming again for special projects. Joe Simon died in 2011, aged 98. And in the 2021 June 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122123 from Heritage Auctions this weekend, there are two pieces of his work, half a century apart. An illustration of Captain America created towards the end of his life. And a cover to Dick Tracy from 1954.
CelebritiesRoger Ebert

Uncanny Talent: Clarence Williams III, 1939-2021

“Acting is not a genteel profession,” David Mamet wrote in his book True and False: Heresy and Common Sense for the Actor. “Actors used to be buried at a crossroads with a stake through the heart. Those people's performances so troubled the onlookers that they feared their ghosts.”. Clarence Williams...
Celebritiestheundefeated.com

The most important lesson I took from Clarence Williams III’s death

Clarence Williams III was an actor’s actor whose career spanned seven decades across multiple genres and stages. On June 4, he died at the age of 81, leaving a dynamic legacy in his wake. But if Mr. Simms, the demonic character Williams portrayed in 1995’s Tales from the Hood, was my horrifying introduction to his career, it’s the real-life manner of how Williams died and its prevalence within the Black community that’s even scarier.
Celebritiesyr.media

Marsai Martin ‘Grateful’ for Journey as Diane Johnson

Marsai Martin is opening up about her time as Diane Johnson on “black-ish” and said that her love for the character has grown over time as the show plans its eighth and final season. “I feel like in every episode you see her become her own woman, which I love,”...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope to Star in A24 Movie ‘The Inspection’

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope will star in the A24 movie The Inspection, based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton. As per Variety, Bratton is writing the screenplay and directing the film in his feature debut. It will begin shooting later this summer. Pope will portray a young gay man who enlists in the Marines. Union will play the mother whose approval he seeks. Outlander Season 6 Wraps Up And Will Air In 2022; Season 7 To Start Filming Next Year (View Pics).