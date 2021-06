In the new model, IT can be a leader in keeping people engaged and productive. There’s a scene in the original Star Wars movie known as the Binary Sunset. It’s one of my favorite scenes of the entire saga – not only because it’s visually striking, but also because it marks a turning point in the story. With the twin suns of Tatooine visible on the horizon, Luke Skywalker has a moment of reflection and determination – and the audience senses that an important shift is occurring from which there is no return.