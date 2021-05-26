2022 SG Jaden Schutt locks in MSU official visit

The Spartans have been very selective in who they have offered in the 2022 cycle. After the decommitments of 2022 five-stars Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye, many fans assumed that additional offers would start to go out for next year's cycle. That has not entirely happened, as just 2022 four-star forward Isaac Traudt has picked up an offer in the meantime. This just places an even bigger emphasis on the guys that already hold an MSU offer.