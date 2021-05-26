Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2022 SG Jaden Schutt locks in MSU official visit

By Justin Thind
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spartans have been very selective in who they have offered in the 2022 cycle. After the decommitments of 2022 five-stars Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye, many fans assumed that additional offers would start to go out for next year's cycle. That has not entirely happened, as just 2022 four-star forward Isaac Traudt has picked up an offer in the meantime. This just places an even bigger emphasis on the guys that already hold an MSU offer.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dane Fife
Person
Doug Wojcik
Person
Brad Underwood
Person
Fran Mccaffery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Msu#Michigan State Football#Msu#Michigan Basketball#Indiana Basketball#Sg Jaden Schutt#Michigan State#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Fighting Illini#Marquette#Recruiting#175 Pound Scorer#East Lansing#Yorkville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPrinceton Daily Clarion

MSU

Tarleton State transfer Blake Hehl hoping to make mark with Montana State's defensive line. With another move mere days away, Blake Hehl knows how to pack up efficiently. Since graduating from high school, he will have attended four colleges in as many years.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Tigers up to 24 known official visits in June

The NCAA recruiting dead period will finally be over on June 1, and the Auburn football team is gearing up to host prospects from all over the country. The Tigers’ summer schedule is packed with visits, both official and unofficial, as well as high school camps. Auburn traditionally does best with in-person recruiting, so the summer visits will be a major factor in recruiting for future classes.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky commit Skyy Clark locks in official visit

Five-star 2022 Kentucky commit Skyy Clark has locked in his official visit. The Wildcats' lone verbal pledge in the 2022 class will take his official visit to UK June 11-13, he announced via Twitter Monday. In effect for over a year, the NCAA recruiting dead period finally comes to an end on June 1.
Morgantown, WVScarlet Nation

What's the success been with WVU official visits under Brown?

West Virginia last hosted an organized official visit weekend Dec. 13, 2019 ahead of the early signing period for the class of 2020. It featured a number of players already committed to the Mountaineers but overall was one in a series of successful weekends for the coaching staff. Last season,...
Texas StateScarlet Nation

Texas official visit back on the books for Rivals100 WR CJ Williams

After some back and forth with his scheduling, the Longhorns are set once again to host one of their top 2022 targets in June in CJ Williams. The Rivals100 receiver had originally penciled Texas in for a visit but for a brief time, was thinking he’d push his Texas visit back as he sorted through some track obligations. As it stands now, the trip to Austin is back on the schedule.
Michigan State247Sports

LOOK: Freshmen Max Christie, Jaden Akins arrive at MSU

Two of Michigan State’s three incoming freshmen have officially joined the program on campus, with shooting guard Max Christie and point guard Jaden Akins making their arrivals Monday. The third member of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class, Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglass, will be arriving in June. The Spartans also...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top247 WR Tetairoa McMillan locks in official visit No. 1, set for summer decision

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite wide out Tetairoa McMillan has locked in his first official visit and has a trio of Pac-12 schools pushing hardest. A class of 2022 prospect, McMillan is currently rated the No. 21 player nationally in the Top247, the No. 4 receiver in the country and the No. 2 player in California as well. He's coming off a short but very good junior season that saw him cement his status as one of the nation's toughest one on one matchup's.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Point guard recruit Skyy Clark ‘locked in’ with Kentucky’s new coaches ahead of visit

The departure of assistant coach Joel Justus from the Kentucky basketball program last month was an unexpected turn of events for the Wildcats’ top recruit for next season. Skyy Clark — one of the best point guards in high school basketball — had been recruited by Justus since the summer before his sophomore year, and the former UK assistant was the first point of contact between Clark’s family and the Kentucky program. So, when Justus left Lexington for the top assistant job at Arizona State in late April, it led to uncertainty.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State still recruiting top player in 2021, trying to lock down a visit

With June less than a week away, it’s getting real close to crunch time for Ohio State. Next weekend kicks off the busiest recruiting month maybe ever, and there’s no room for relaxation for the Buckeyes. With countless top targets slated to arrive on campus over the course of this next month, Ohio State is looking to leave lasting impressions on its most coveted guys and even hope to lock up some commitments for their current and future classes.
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Recruit Spotlight Gallery: Jaden Bradley

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For a North Carolina program looking to land a point guard in its 2022 recruiting class, Jaden Bradley is an obvious target. The 6-foot-2 Concord, N.C. native that played last season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is a priority recruit for new UNC head coach Hubert Davis. Bradley will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit on June 15.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Chez Mellusi will begins his official visit on Tuesday

Clemson running back transfer Chez Mellusi is expected to be in Madison for his official visit, which begins on Tuesday, he told Badger247. Heading into the trip, the Badgers are in great shape for the junior tailback. "As of now, it’s still Wisconsin as my favorite just waiting to visit...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend

A look at where Florida State targets are expected to officially visit this weekend:. Miami (Fla.) Miami Central four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is set to officially visit West Virginia this weekend. The South Florida defender is also scheduled to see Penn State and Miami in the coming weeks on official visits. He and Florida State have spoken about scheduling an official visit to Tallahassee, but at this time it appears FSU's preference would be for that visit to be potentially during the season.